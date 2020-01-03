Ice cream sold in Connecticut recalled due to soy not listed on label

(WTNH)– Connecticut grocery stores are recalling a locally produced ice cream that may contain soy that is not listed on the label.

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection is warning consumers about Shady Glen Ice Cream due to soy allergy concerns.

Anyone with an allergy to soy is advised to not consume Cookies and Cream Ice Cream (one half gallon containers) produced by Shady Glen Dairy Bar under the name Shady Glen Ice Cream.

This is because this ice cream may contain soy, which can cause serious or life-threatening reactions to those who have an allergy to it.

The product was distributed at the following grocery stores across the state:

Highland Park Markets: Farmington, Glastonbury, Coventry, Manchester, Suffield

Farmington, Glastonbury, Coventry, Manchester, Suffield Big Y Supermarket: Marlborough, Manchester, Tolland, Ellington, Enfield

Marlborough, Manchester, Tolland, Ellington, Enfield Shoprite Supermarkets: East Hartford, Manchester

East Hartford, Manchester Geissler’s Supermarkets: Granby, Bloomfield, Windsor, Somers, South Windsor

Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull released the following statement on the mislabeling:

“It’s incredibly important to ensure that food products are labeled appropriately, especially when they may contain allergens that can threaten our health. We hope that consumers will take caution, and return this product quickly. I want to thank Shady Glen Dairy bar for their attention to this matter.” Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull

Consumers who have questions about returns may contact Shady Glen Dairy Bar at (860) 643-0511 or the place of purchase.

