Infant head support accessories recalled

(WTNH)–Boppy company is recalling baby head rests used in strollers or bouncy seats.

They are recalling the head and neck support products because they can be overstuffed and can increase risk of suffocation.

No injuries have been reported but has received reports of infant’s heads being pushed forward by the product.

he products are used in infant swings, bouncers, and strollers.

They are sold at Target, Buy Buy Baby, and on Amazon. Consumers are being told to stop using the accessory and contact The Boppy Company for a full refund.