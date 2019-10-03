Lipari Foods recalls chicken salads and sandwiches due to listeria contamination

(WTNH) — Lipari Foods has issued a recall on its cold chicken salads and sandwiches due to potential contamination of Listeria.

The FDA says the products were sold in stores throughout Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The affected products are listed in the table below:

If you have any of these products, don’t eat them. Throw them out or return it to the store.

More information on the recall here.