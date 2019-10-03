Breaking News
On-Sale Now: Tickets for A Concert for Recovery starring Keith Urban
Live Now
CT State Police give update on plane crash at Bradley Airport

Lipari Foods recalls chicken salads and sandwiches due to listeria contamination

Recalls

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Lipari Foods has issued a recall on its cold chicken salads and sandwiches due to potential contamination of Listeria.

The FDA says the products were sold in stores throughout Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The affected products are listed in the table below:

If you have any of these products, don’t eat them. Throw them out or return it to the store.

More information on the recall here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss