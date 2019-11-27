OUTBREAK: CDC warns of E.coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce, 67 people ill

New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) — The E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce from Salinas, California has grocery stores making big changes here in Connecticut.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 67 people from 19 states have fallen ill from the recent outbreak.

Dave Cretella, the Produce Manager at T&J Supermarket in East Haven says the outbreak limits his ability to provide a wide range of romaine to customers. Cretella explains, “You have to fill in [the absence] with multiple rows of different kinds of salads that are available.”

But, T&J supermarket isn’t taking any chances. They have pulled nearly 100 bags of lettuce from Salinas California.

OUTBREAK UPDATE: Do not eat, sell, or serve romaine lettuce from the Salinas growing region. If you don’t know or can’t tell where the lettuce is from, don’t eat it. 67 ill people reported from 19 states. Find out how to identify this lettuce: https://t.co/sZvP3yMmqV pic.twitter.com/ZjJPLqWXOC — CDC (@CDCgov) November 26, 2019

Cretella said, “Right now the romaine that we have out here right now is from Santa Clara the Romaine Hearts and anything else the bags salads that are on the shelf do not contain Romaine.”

Produce section at T&J Supermarket in East Haven.

Cretella added, “On each Romaine package has a harvest date and where it was harvested out of. You just want to make sure when you look on that package it says it was harvested out of Santa Clara or Yuma Arizona.”

If the label either says “grown in Salinas” or does not say where it was grown, the CDC says throw it out.

WEB EXTRA: How to find out if the romaine lettuce in your fridge could be among produce contaminated in the E.coli outbreak

Cretella adding that, “If you have anything in your refrigerator that contains Romaine in it and it’s from Salinas, you definitely want to return it or you want to toss it out.”

Elm City Market in New Haven, too, has removed all romaine lettuce from their produce section.

Hannah Pimenta with the Elm City Market told NEWS8, “Immediately we just jumped into action. We came to the floor and said anything with romaine check it out we don’t care where it’s from, pull it.”

Cross-contamination is also a concern. Pimenta said, “If it was mixed with other things in your refrigerator, if you have a crisping bin, I would throw out anything else it was touching just to be on the safe side.”

Some shoppers haven’t pick up Romaine since last year’s E. Coli scare.

Debra Palmer, one produce shopper saying, “I would just rather not have it.”

John Caputo, another shopper, adding, “It just makes you think because you hear about so many things, what not to eat you, don’t know what to do no more. So it is scary.”