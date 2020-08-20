Peaches recalled due to link to salmonella outbreak

(WTNH)– Bagged peaches sold in Connecticut have been recalled after they were linked to a recent salmonella outbreak.

The bagged peaches were sold under the Wawona Brand name at Aldi stores in 16 states, including Connecticut, starting on June 1. The bagged peaches were also available on Instacart.

No one in Connecticut has gotten sick but 68 people were infected with the outbreak strain of the salmonella in nine states.

The Center of Disease Control urges anyone who bought the bagged peaches to not consume them and throw them out. They should also wash and sanitize places where the peaches were stored, including counter-tops and refrigerators.

For more details on the recall and salmonella, click here.