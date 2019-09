(WTNH) — Check your freezers; Perdue Foods has issued a recall on some frozen chicken.

The bags are labeled as ‘Simply Smart Organics Gluten Free Breaded Chicken Breast Tenders,’ but the chicken in some of those bags actually contain wheat.

The labeling mistake applies to roughly 330 bags.

The FDA says the affected products were shipped to distributors and retail locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

No one has gotten sick.