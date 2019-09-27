Generic version of Zantac pulled off market

(KETK/WTNH)– If you’re one of the millions of Americans who takes the generic version of Zantac, a heartburn drug, you’ll have to look for an alternative.

The FDA recently announced that ranitadine, sold over-the counter as generic Zantac, contains low levels of a substance that could cause cancer.

In the past year, the same chemical found in generic Zantac —NDMA–was discovered, in the blood pressure medication—Losartan, prompting a major recall.

The company that recently tested the heartburn drug recommended that it be recalled, and now it is being taken off the market.

Just a few days ago, the FDA recommended that people who take over-the-counter generic Zantac, try another medicine for heartburn or acid reflux and that those taking the prescription version talk to their doctor about other options.

Doctors says the substance is found in the environment and the amount of it detected in generic Zantac is similar to that found in bacon, and processed meats.

Generic Zantac is labeled by Walgreens, Walmart, and Rite-Aid.

For more information, visit FDA.gov.