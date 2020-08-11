Price Chopper/Market 32 issues trail mix recall

SCHENECTADY, NY (WTNH) — Price Chopper/Market 32 has issued a voluntary recall on 12 oz. six-pack PICS Southwest Trail Mix.

The recall is due to an incorrect listing of ingredients.

Effected items have UPC 41735 04102.

Those who would like a refund should keep the product and their receipt until Price Chopper/Market 32 resumes its refund program, which is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Customers will receive a full refund at their local store once refunds resume.

For more information, contact (732) 650-9905 or contact Price Chopper/Market 32 at (800) 666-7667 or consumerresponse@pricechopper.com.