Price Chopper/Market 32 issues voluntary recalls of coleslaw and stuffed seafood items

Conn. (WTNH) — Price Chopper/Market 32 has issued a voluntary recall of some coleslaw and stuffed seafood items in their stores.

The company announced the recall Thursday. It includes PICS brand Grab and Go Coleslaw with UPC 2 07177 00000 sold only in the seafood department. This does not affect coleslaw sold in other departments of the store.

The recall is being issued due to the potential presence of small plastic pieces in the product.

Customers who purchased the affected product can return it to their local Price Chopper/Market 32 store for a full refund.

For more information, contact Price Chopper/Market 32 at 800-666-7667 or via email at consumerresponse@pricechopper.com.