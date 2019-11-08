Raw ground beef recalled for containing plastic pieces

(WTNH) — Rastelli Bros. Inc is recalling some of their Nature’s Rancher organic raw ground beef due to the batch containing pieces of plastic.

The meat was produced from Oct. 3, 2019 through Oct. 15, 2019 and was shipped to stores across Connecticut.

The USDA says these are the affected products:

16-oz vacuum sealed packages containing “NATURE’S RANCHER 100% GRASS FED ORGANIC GROUND BEEF 85% LEAN, 15% FAT” with case code 9276, 9283, 9287, or 9288 and use or freeze by dates of 10/24/19, 10/31/19, 11/04/19, 11/07/19, and 11/11/19.

16-oz vacuum sealed packages containing “NATURE’S RANCHER 100% GRASS FED ORGANIC GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN, 7% FAT” with case code 9276, 9283, 9287, or 9288 and use or freeze by dates of 10/24/19, 10/31/19, 11/04/19, 11/07/19, and 11/11/19.

Many people reported the problem to the USDA, prompting the recall. No injuries have been reported.

If you have the tainted meat, throw it out or return it to the store you got it from for a refund.