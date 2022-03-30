(NEXSTAR) — Just weeks ahead of Easter, Illinois-based Wilton Industries, Inc., is initiating a voluntary recall of its Ready to Build Chocolate Cookie Bunny Hutch Kit, which is sold at several major retailers including Walmart, H-E-B and the company’s website.

In an announcement, the company explains the packaging omits a milk allergen, saying: “The ingredient list on the package lists “Skim Milk Powder” as an ingredient, however the “Contains” statement did not include “Milk” as required.”

Wilton says people with allergies or severe sensitivities to milk could be at risk of a life-threatening reaction if they consume the product.

The affected Ready to Build Chocolate Bunny Hutch Kit has the UPC code 0070896117274. Wilton says the recall affects lot numbers 22005, 22006, and 22007 – these numbers can be found on the side or bottom of boxes. The company says so far no illnesses have been reported.

Wilton Industries says the “labeling oversight” was discovered after a consumer inquiry.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says consumers can contact Wilton Industries by emailing productrecall@wilton.com or calling (800) 794-5866.