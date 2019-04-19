Recall for Losartan blood pressure medication expands (Photo: FDA) [ + - ] Video

(WTNH) - Torrent Pharmaceuticals is expanding its national recall of Losartan, a popular blood pressure medication.

It's over concerns the pills have ingredients that could cause cancer.

This is the fourth time the recall has expanded.

The FDA says if you or someone you know takes Losartan keep using it until meeting with a doctor.