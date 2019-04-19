Recalls

Recall for Losartan blood pressure medication expands

By:

Posted: Apr 19, 2019 03:49 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 19, 2019 05:55 PM EDT

Recall for Losartan blood pressure medication expands

(WTNH) - Torrent Pharmaceuticals is expanding its national recall of Losartan, a popular blood pressure medication.

It's over concerns the pills have ingredients that could cause cancer.

Related: Recall for high blood pressure medication expands

This is the fourth time the recall has expanded.

The FDA says if you or someone you know takes Losartan keep using it until meeting with a doctor. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center