Recall issued for Entenmann’s Little Bites cookies

(WTNH) — A recall has been issued for Entenmann’s Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies due to the possible presence of plastic in the packaging.

Bimbo Bakers USA Inc. announced Friday that they are recalling Entenmann’s Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies (5 pack Mini Chocolate Chip variety) due to the potential presence of visible, blue plastic pieces in the individual packaging pouch.

While the plastic is not baked into the cookies since it was introduced during the packaging process, consumption of the plastic could be a choking hazard.

The product being recalled has “Best By” date, UPC and Lot code and distributed in the states listed below:

Product Name/Description Best By Dates UPC Code Lot Code States

Entenmann’s Little Bites Soft Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies (5pk) August 31, 2019 & September 7, 2019 7203002378 1350 AL, AR, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, VA, VT, WI, WV

The recall was announced after the company received consumer reports of visible, blue plastic pieces being found on or packaged with the product.

There have been no reports of injuries.

For more details on the recall, click here.