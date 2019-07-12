Recall issued for over 180,000 smoke alarms

(Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

(WTNH) — Over 180,000 smoke and fire alarms from Universal Security Instruments 10-year battery-operated alarms have been recalled due to a risk of failure to alert consumers to a fire.

134 reports of the alarm not activating have been reported, triggering this recall alert.

Model number MI3050S and MI3050SB with dates between 2015JAN19 through 2016JUL11 have been recalled.

The company recommends pressing the “test” button to ensure that the alarms function. If they do not sound, consumers should contact the manufacturer for a replacement.

Universal Security Instruments at 877-612-6955 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.UniversalSecurity.com and click on “Product Safety Notice” for more information.

(Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.