Recalled Ragu pasta sauce may be contaminated with plastic, company says
(ABC NEWS) - Mizkan America, Inc. has issued a voluntary recall for multiple flavors of its pasta sauces that may contain fragments of plastic.
There have been no reports of consumer injuries or complaints, the company announced in a press release over the weekend.
The affected sauces were produced between June 4 and 8.
The sauces listed should be discarded and not consumed. Consumers can call customer service at 800-328-7248 to receive a coupon for a replacement.
The following sauces have been recalled:
45-ounce jars of Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion.
Cap code: JUN0620YU2
Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2
66-ounce jars of Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
Cap code: JUN0520YU2
Best Use by Date: JUN0520YU2
66-ounce jars of Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
Cap code: JUN0620YU2
Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2
66-ounce jars of Old World Style Traditional
Cap code: JUN0420YU2
Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2
66-ounce jars of Old World Style Meat
Cap code: JUN0520YU2
Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2
