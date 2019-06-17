Recalls

Recalled Ragu pasta sauce may be contaminated with plastic, company says

Posted: Jun 16, 2019 04:53 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 17, 2019 04:54 AM EDT

(ABC NEWS) - Mizkan America, Inc. has issued a voluntary recall for multiple flavors of its pasta sauces that may contain fragments of plastic.

There have been no reports of consumer injuries or complaints, the company announced in a press release over the weekend.

The affected sauces were produced between June 4 and 8.

The sauces listed should be discarded and not consumed. Consumers can call customer service at 800-328-7248 to receive a coupon for a replacement.

The following sauces have been recalled:

45-ounce jars of Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion.

Cap code: JUN0620YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

 

66-ounce jars of Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Cap code: JUN0520YU2

Best Use by Date: JUN0520YU2

 

66-ounce jars of Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Cap code: JUN0620YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

 

66-ounce jars of Old World Style Traditional

Cap code: JUN0420YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2

 

66-ounce jars of Old World Style Meat

Cap code: JUN0520YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2

