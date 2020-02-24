Report: 100,000 vehicles in Connecticut contain defective airbags

FILE – In this May 4, 2016, file photo, visitors walk by a Takata Corp. desk at an automaker’s showroom in Tokyo. The Justice Department is planning to announce a criminal penalty against the Japanese air bag maker as part of its investigation into the company’s defective air bag inflators. The department has scheduled a […]

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — At least 16 Americans have been killed, and more than 300 individuals have suffered serious injuries caused by dangerous airbags in their vehicles.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the airbag recall marks the largest and most complex safety recall in U.S. History.

The recall of the Takata airbag affects tens of millions of vehicles from 19 different vehicle manufacturers and more than 200 models and model years.

“These airbags are dangerous and potentially deadly,” NHTSA Acting Administrator James Owens said. “If your vehicle is under recall, you should contact your dealer for a free repair. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.”

The hazardous airbags are known to blast sharp, metal fragments at drivers and passengers upon deployment, which could result in serious injury or death even in a minor crash.

Since January 2020, around 600,000 airbags have been identified on the Connecticut roads, carrying the recalled, Takata airbag. 24 percent remain unrepaired.

For more information, Connecticut residents can visit AirbagRecall.com to check if their vehicle contains the recalled airbag. Free recall repairs are being offered at the manufacturer dealerships.