Salmonella concerns prompt pig ear treat recall

(WPRI) — Pet Supplies Plus is recalling bulk pig ear products due to potential Salmonella contamination, the US Food and Drug Administration said.

Bulk pig ears were distributed to Pet Supplies Plus stores in AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MN, MO, NC, NE, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, VA, WI and WV. Bulk pig ears were stocked in open bins. Prepackaged branded pig ears are not included in this voluntary recall.

The FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 45 individuals in 13 states – including Massachusetts – have been diagnosed with Salmonella-related illness to date. However, none of these cases are confirmed to be a result of purchasing pig ears from Pet Supplies Plus.

The FDA said Salmonella can affect pets eating the products, as well as humans who handle them.

The FDA said pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

Consumers who have purchased bulk pig ears should discontinue use of the product and discard it. Consumers who have further questions are welcome to contact the Pet Supplies Plus Neighbor Service team at 734-793- 6564 between Monday and Friday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. EST (excluding holidays).