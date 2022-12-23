When measuring your space for a washer, leave a 6-inch gap at the back and sides for ventilation and connecting it.

(WTNH) — Samsung recalled its top-load washing machines due to a fire hazard, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday.

The washing machines can short-circuit and overheat, posing a fire hazard, CPSC said, noting that the only remedy is a repair. Around 663,500 units are being recalled.

Consumers are urged to immediately check and see if their washer’s software has been updated to prevent the hazard. If not, they should stop using the washer immediately. Washers that are equipped with Wi-Fi and are plugged into a power source can automatically download the free software repair over-the-air when connected to the internet. Users with washers that are not Wi-Fi equipped should discontinue use.

See how to check if your washer’s software has been updated or not here.

Photo courtesy Consumer Product Safety Commission

The recall involves several Samsung top-load washers with super speed wash including model series WA49B, WA50B, WA51A, WA52A, WA54A, and WA55A sold in white, black, champagne, and ivory colors. The washers in question were sold at Best Buy, Costco, The Home Depot, Lowe’s, and other appliance stores nationwide from June 2021 through December 2022.

Find the model and serial numbers on the washer’s label attached to the inside of the top lid. Additionally, another label can be found on the rear end of the washer.

Samsung can be contacted online here or by phone toll-free at 833-916-4555 from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET daily.