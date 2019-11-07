Smoked salmon recalled due to potential of life-threatening bacteria contamination

(WTNH) — A voluntary recall of Mill Stream Corp. (Sullivan Harbor Farm) Cold Smoked Salmon has been issued due to the potential of being contaminated with Clostridium botulinum.

This bacteria can cause a potentially fatal form of food poisoning called botulism. In this particular case, the fish, when stored in the refrigerator after thawing, experiences a greater risk for the bacteria.

No illnesses have been reported, however, it is advised to not consume the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled.

The Cold Smoked Salmon product was sold between March 6, 2019 and September 17, 2019 in vacuum- sealed packages in the following sizes: whole salmon side, 2 lb., 1 lb., 8 oz., and 4 oz. The affected product is marked with the following lot numbers marked on the back of the packages: 7049, 7050, 7051, 7052, 7054, 7056, 7058, 7060, 7062, 7066.

For additional details about the recall, visit the FDA’s website here.