‘Super Jumper’ trampolines recalled due to injuries

Recalls

by: Alex Ceneviva

(WTNH)– A heads up if you have a trampoline in the backyard.

The “Super Jumper” 14-foot trampoline is being recalled after the U. S. Consumer Protection Safety Commission received nearly 100 reports of the metal legs breaking off.

At least four people have been injured by this.

The trampolines were sold online on Amazon, Wayfair, Hayneedle and Overstock’s websites.

If you have this product at home, stop using it and contact Super Jumper for a repair kit.

For more details on the recall, click here.

