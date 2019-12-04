Sushi, spring rolls sold at Trader Joe’s, 7-Eleven recalled over possible listeria contamination

BROCKTON, Mass. (WTNH) — Fuji Food Products, Inc. is recalling several varieties of ready to eat sushi, salads, and spring rolls that may be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.

The company said the problem was discovered at its Brockton, Massachusetts, facility during a routine inspection by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Below is a complete list of affected products:

The items were sold in 33 states including Connecticut, Massachusettes, and New York.

People who bought any of the items are asked not to eat them but throw them out or return them for a full refund.

So far, no illnesses have been reported. Symptoms of an infection include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

Those with questions are asked to call the company’s customer service line at (888) 667-1504.