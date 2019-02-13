Recalls

Target recalls toddler boots over choking hazard

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) - Target is recalling thousands of pairs of toddler shoes because of a choking risk. 

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, four consumers reported the unicorn horn on Cat & Jack “Chiara” boots detaching. No injuries were reported. 

The recall covers 33,600 pairs of boots, sizes 5-13, and size 1, that were sold from October 2018 through November 2018. 

Consumers should take these boots away from children and return them to any Target store for a refund.

For more information, click here.

