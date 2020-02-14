Tesla voluntarily recalls some Model X vehicles

Tesla is voluntarily recalling some Model X vehicles because of a power steering issue.

The company says Model X vehicles built after mid-October 2016 are not affected.

Tesla says it isn’t aware of any injuries or collisions. The issue involves corrosion on steering gear bolts making the driver use more force to turn the wheel. The corrosion mostly happens in very cold climates.

Tesla says if you own a Model X affected by this voluntary recall, there is no immediate action you need to take at this time, and you may continue to drive your car. Tesla will replace the bolts and apply a corrosion-preventative sealer in all affected Model X vehicles to account for the possibility that any vehicle may later be used in a cold, highly corrosive environment.

