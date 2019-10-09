Tip-Top recalls ready-to-eat chicken for possibly containing listeria

(WTNH) — The USDA has announced a recall on ready-to-eat chicken from Tip-Top Poultry after some samples tested positive for listeria.

Some of their chicken products were sold at Aldi stores across Connecticut.

Tip-Top says the affected products were produced from January 21, 2019 through September 21, 2019 with product codes ranging from 10000 to 19999 and 70000 to 79999.

No one has reported any sickness from eating the affected products.

For a full list of the recalled chicken products and their product codes, click here.

Anyone with the bad chicken should throw it away or return it to where they bought it.

