Toy Story 4’s “Forky” toy recalled

(WTNH) — The movie Toy Story 4 is in theaters now and a plush toy of a character in the Pixar movie is being recalled.

Disney is recalling about 80,000 11-inch “Forky” plush toys due to a choking hazard which can be caused by “googly” plastic eyes that can detach.

Consumers who purchased the $20 toy will be able to return it to any Disney Store location, Disney World or Disneyland Resort theme park for a refund.

Check your tracking numbers:

FAC-024868-18338

FAC-024868-19032

FAC-024868-19060

FAC-024868-19091