(WTNH)–Toyota is expanding its Prius recall from 2014.

It now includes models of the popular sedan made in 2018.

The original recall which covered about 800,000 cars, was because of a defect in the Prius;s electronic power system.

Toyota tried to fix the problem with a software update, but apparently it did not stop the system failures.

