Two Roads recalling canned beers for ‘sulfur-like’ smell and taste

(WTNH) — Two Roads, the brewing company based in Stratford, has issued a recall on two of their summer canned beers.

The recall is due to a “sulfur-like” smell and taste from their August and September canned beers of Lil’ Heaven Session IPA and Lil’ Juicy IPA, according to the Connecticut Post.

In a Facebook post, Two Roads said the bottled and kegged versions of the two beers are safe to drink. They are currently working to remove the set of contaminated beer from sale.

The affected batches are listed below:

Lil’ Heaven 12-pack cans from package dates of 8/21/19 – 9/14/19

Lil’ Heaven 6-pack cans from package dates of 8/21/19 – 9/14/19

Lil’ Heaven 16oz cans from package dates of 8/23/19 – 9/13/19

Lil’ Juicy 16oz cans from package dates of 8/20/19 – 9/11/19

Variety 12-Pack Beer Bus from package code of BBE 08DEC19 & BBE 09DEC19

Consumers who purchased these beers recently can get a full refund by filling out the required information through their website.