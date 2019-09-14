Urban Remedy recalls 76 salads, wraps over possible E.coli contamination

(WTNH) — Urban Remedy, a California-based company, is recalling 76 salads and wraps that contain spinach that may be contaminated with E. coli.

The company said a small amount of spinach tested positive for E. coli.

The affected items include:

The products have a used-by date of September 15.

“In an abundance of caution, we are voluntarily recalling a limited number of our products that contain potentially contaminated spinach,” said Paul Coletta, the company’s CEO. “We’re taking preventative action to keep our customers safe, although no illness has been reported to date.”

E. coli normally lives in the intestines of healthy people and animals. Most varieties of the bacteria are harmless, but some strains can cause health problems.

Those with the tainted products should throw them out or return them for a refund.

Consumers with additional questions can call (855) 875-8423.