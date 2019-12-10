White Castle recalls frozen burgers over possible listeria presence

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — White Castle is recalling some frozen hamburgers sold in grocery stores because the products may contain listeria.

The recall is for frozen 6 pack cheeseburgers, frozen 6 pack hamburgers, frozen 6 pack jalapeno cheeseburgers, 16 pack hamburgers, and 16 pack cheeseburgers with best by dates from “04 Aug 2020” to “17 Aug 2020.”

Click here to see a list of affected products.

No illnesses have been reported so far, according to the company.

White Castle said a recent test by a third-party showed a presence of listeria in products from one of its manufacturing facilities. Production was halted at the facility as a result and sanitation efforts are underway, according to the company.

White Castle said customers who purchased any of the recalled items should dispose of them or return them to the store for a refund.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious illness and even death in children, the elderly, and those who are frail.