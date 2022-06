(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of hot and new restaurants in Hartford from Yelp. Read on to see restaurants that opened near you that are worth checking out.

#10. Puente Pub

– Rating: 3 / 5 (4 reviews)

– Categories: Latin American, Pubs

– Address: 81 S Main St Farmington, CT 06085

– Opened: Opened 2 weeks ago

#9. Chopt Creative Salad Co

– Rating: 5 / 5 (3 reviews)

– Categories: Salad, Vegetarian

– Address: 2520 Main St Glastonbury, CT 06033

– Opened: Opened 2 weeks ago

#8. Fireside On Main

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4 reviews)

– Categories: Diners, Burgers, American (Traditional)

– Address: 42 W Main St Plantsville, CT 06479

– Opened: Opened 4 weeks ago

#7. Back 9 Social

– Rating: 5 / 5 (5 reviews)

– Categories: Sports Bars, Golf, Gastropubs

– Address: 805 N Colony Rd Wallingford, CT 06492

– Opened: Opened 5 weeks ago

#6. Lakeside Bar and Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Categories: American (Traditional), Breakfast & Brunch

– Address: 81 N Main St East Hampton, CT 06424

– Opened: Opened 8 weeks ago

#5. Tavern in the Square – West Hartford

– Rating: 4 / 5 (9 reviews)

– Categories: Seafood, Tacos, Burgers

– Address: 1393 New Britain Ave West Hartford, CT 06110

– Opened: Opened 3 weeks ago

#4. Marina Indian Restaurant

– Rating: 5 / 5 (6 reviews)

– Categories: Indian, Seafood

– Address: 2249 New London Tpke South Glastonbury, CT 06073

– Opened: Opened 7 weeks ago

#3. Jefferson Fry Company – Vernon

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (9 reviews)

– Categories: Burgers, Fast Food

– Address: 35 Talcottville Rd Vernon, CT 06066

– Opened: Opened 3 months ago

#2. El Santo

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Categories: Mexican

– Address: 970 Farmington Ave West Hartford, CT 06107

– Opened: Opened 7 weeks ago

#1. Four Dads Pub

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

– Categories: Pubs, American (New)

– Address: 114 Asylum St Hartford, CT 06103

– Opened: Opened 3 months ago

