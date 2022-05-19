NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – As the weather warms up, there are a couple recipes that are fresh and ready for summer.
Culinary Arts Teacher Joanna Siciliano along with student Jared Frith from Haddam-Killingworth High School show us how to make shrimp ceviche and mango salsa.
All you need are five ingredients to make delicious fresh mango salsa!
Ingredients for Mango Salsa
- 2 ripe mangoes, peeled, pitted and diced (about 3 cups)
- 1 small red onion, peeled and diced
- 1–2 jalapenos, seeded and diced
- 1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro, loosely packed
- juice of one lime
Instructions for the Mango Salsa
- Toss all ingredients together until combined. Season with salt and pepper if needed.
- Serve immediately, or refrigerate in a sealed container for up to 2 days.
Ingredients for Shrimp Ceviche
- 2 pounds shrimp cooked or raw
- 1/2 cup red onion thinly sliced
- 1 jalapeno ribs and seeds removed, then minced
- 3/4 cup cucumber diced
- 1 cup Roma tomatoes seeded and diced
- 3/4 cup cilantro leaves chopped
- 1 avocado peeled, seeded and chopped
- 1/2 cup lime juice use 3/4 cup of lime juice if you’re using raw shrimp, use 1/2 cup if you’re using cooked shrimp
- 1/4 cup lemon juice
- 1/3 cup orange juice
- salt to taste
- tortilla chips for serving
Instructions for Shrimp Ceviche
For Cooked Shrimp:
- Place the shrimp, red onion, jalapeno, cucumber, tomatoes, cilantro and avocado in a bowl.
- Pour the lime, lemon and orange juice over the shrimp mixture. Add salt to taste. Gently toss to coat.
- Cover your ceviche and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or up to 8 hours. If you plan to refrigerate your ceviche for longer than 30 minutes, omit the avocado and add it right before serving. Serve chilled with tortilla chips if desired.
For Raw Shrimp:
- Place the shrimp, 3/4 cup lime juice and lemon juice in a bowl. Cover and refrigerate for at least 20 minutes, or until shrimp turn pink and opaque. This process can take up to 2 hours depending on the size of your shrimp, so plan accordingly.
- Add the red onion, jalapeno, cucumber, tomatoes, cilantro, avocado, orange juice and salt to the shrimp mixture. Stir to combine.
- Cover your ceviche and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or up to 8 hours. If you plan to refrigerate your ceviche for longer than 30 minutes, omit the avocado and add it right before serving.
- Serve chilled with tortilla chips if desired.