NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – As the weather warms up, there are a couple recipes that are fresh and ready for summer.

Culinary Arts Teacher Joanna Siciliano along with student Jared Frith from Haddam-Killingworth High School show us how to make shrimp ceviche and mango salsa.

All you need are five ingredients to make delicious fresh mango salsa!

Ingredients for Mango Salsa

2 ripe mangoes, peeled, pitted and diced (about 3 cups)

1 small red onion, peeled and diced

1–2 jalapenos, seeded and diced

1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro, loosely packed

juice of one lime

Instructions for the Mango Salsa

Toss all ingredients together until combined. Season with salt and pepper if needed. Serve immediately, or refrigerate in a sealed container for up to 2 days.

Ingredients for Shrimp Ceviche

2 pounds shrimp cooked or raw

1/2 cup red onion thinly sliced

1 jalapeno ribs and seeds removed, then minced

3/4 cup cucumber diced

1 cup Roma tomatoes seeded and diced

3/4 cup cilantro leaves chopped

1 avocado peeled, seeded and chopped

1/2 cup lime juice use 3/4 cup of lime juice if you’re using raw shrimp, use 1/2 cup if you’re using cooked shrimp

1/4 cup lemon juice

1/3 cup orange juice

salt to taste

tortilla chips for serving

Instructions for Shrimp Ceviche

For Cooked Shrimp:

Place the shrimp, red onion, jalapeno, cucumber, tomatoes, cilantro and avocado in a bowl. Pour the lime, lemon and orange juice over the shrimp mixture. Add salt to taste. Gently toss to coat. Cover your ceviche and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or up to 8 hours. If you plan to refrigerate your ceviche for longer than 30 minutes, omit the avocado and add it right before serving. Serve chilled with tortilla chips if desired.

For Raw Shrimp: