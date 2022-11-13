SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Less than a week after Election Day, the town of Southington is holding a recount after a tight race for the 81st district seat in the State House of Representatives.

The recount will be inside town hall at 10am on Monday. Town officials and representatives from each party will be there to monitor the process.

Democratic candidate Christopher Poulos had the lead over Republican Candidate Tony Morrison by just six votes.

According to state law, recounts are required when elections are decided by less than 20 votes, or by less than one half of one percent if the difference is not more than 2,000 votes. The recount must also happen within 5 business days of the election.

“We knew it was going to be close,” said Poulos. “I immediately said that we need to have a recount. The voters need to know that the results of the election are accurate.”

Poulos said he had been door-knocking since June, visiting more than 5-thousand homes. He said the voters cared most about bipartisanship.

“People kept saying to me, enough is enough Chris with the polarization. We need to get back to civil and productive government.”

Morrison spoke with News 8 over the phone and said the three issues voters are most passionate about are crime, inflation and the economy.

“Let’s encourage small businesses as opposed to chasing it away, which is happening right now. Let’s get high paying jobs back, let’s stop the drain of financial jobs and manufacturing jobs,” he said.

The entire 81st district is in Southington. They’ve had a Republican state representative for the past six years. All eyes will be on the recount to see who will represent the area for the next two years.