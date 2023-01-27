HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – It was an exciting day on the Quinnipiac University campus on Friday. The school opened a brand new recreation and wellness center.

The $45 million facility is on the Mount Carmel campus. It’s 60,000 square feet with fitness, dance, and yoga studios, workout equipment and classrooms. There is also a climbing wall and a fuel bar.

The center also includes adaptive equipment for people with disabilities.

“These new spaces will strengthen our student’s bodies and minds through programming focused on the eight dimensions that make up the ecosystem of wellness: social, financial, emotional, physical, spiritual, environmental, occupational, and spiritual,” said Tom Ellett, Quinnipiac University Chief Experience Officer.

The Recreation and Wellness Center is also home to Quinnipiac’s Student Health Services, which is operated by Hartford HealthCare.