Region 10 schools to close Friday while police investigate ‘possible threatening information’ specific to those schools

Conn. (WTNH) — Region 10 schools will be closed Friday after school officials received word of “possible threatening information” specific to schools in the district.

This school district serves the towns of Burlington and Harwinton and is made up of four schools: Lewis S. Mills High School, Har-Bur Middle School, Lake Garda School and Harwinton Consolidated School.

In a Facebook post, Regional School District 10 Superintendent Howard Thiery said they received information from state and local police regarding the possible threatening information. He said police are aware of the specific individuals involved and are already actively investigating.

“Given the late hour and the need to allow time for the police to thoroughly investigate, it is necessary for us to close all schools tomorrow,” Thiery said. “I will be continuing to coordinate with the state and local police. The safety of our students and school community is paramount and in order to open schools, I must have all the information possible that assures us that our schools and children are safe.”

Thiery said he will send an update out Friday when they have more information.