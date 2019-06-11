2 divers cited for rescuing motorist from icy pond in Maine
GROTON, Conn. (AP) - Two Navy divers are being presented with the Navy and Marine Corps Medal for rescuing a motorist from an icy pond in Maine.
Divers John McLeod, of Wiscasset, Maine, and Thomas Parhiala Jr., of Salem, New Hampshire, are going to receive the awards from Vice Adm. Charles "Chas" Richard, commander of submarine forces, on Wednesday at the Navy submarine base in Groton, Connecticut.
Officials say the two were driving on Route 17 near Rockport, Maine, when a car swerved across the road and went airborne before landing in the partially frozen Chickawausee Pond.
Officials said both jumped into the icy water to save the motorist on March 23, 2018. McLeod brought the unconscious occupant to shore and Parhiala made sure there were no others in the car.
