Regional News

2 divers cited for rescuing motorist from icy pond in Maine

By:

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 06:54 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 06:55 AM EDT

GROTON, Conn. (AP) - Two Navy divers are being presented with the Navy and Marine Corps Medal for rescuing a motorist from an icy pond in Maine.

Divers John McLeod, of Wiscasset, Maine, and Thomas Parhiala Jr., of Salem, New Hampshire, are going to receive the awards from Vice Adm. Charles "Chas" Richard, commander of submarine forces, on Wednesday at the Navy submarine base in Groton, Connecticut.

Officials say the two were driving on Route 17 near Rockport, Maine, when a car swerved across the road and went airborne before landing in the partially frozen Chickawausee Pond.

Officials said both jumped into the icy water to save the motorist on March 23, 2018. McLeod brought the unconscious occupant to shore and Parhiala made sure there were no others in the car.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

High school graduation season&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

High school graduation season…

Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.

Read More »
Celebrating Connecticut Dads:&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Celebrating Connecticut Dads:…

We have your chance to read a heartfelt letter or tell us about why your…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center