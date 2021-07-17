Massachusetts man arrested, 2 others wanted in connection to deadly shooting in Waterbury over the weekend

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One man has been arrested and two others are wanted by Waterbury Police in connection to a homicide shooting over the weekend.

At approximately 1:47 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, officers responded to East Main Street at Wall Street on a weapons and shots fired complaint.

Upon arrival, officers located a 27-year-old male – later identified as Trevor Figueroa of Waterbury – lying face-down in the roadway suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound to the face. Police tell News 8 Figueroa was transported to a local hospital and was initially listed in critical condition.

Shortly after, police were alerted of another man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg and foot area from the same incident and have confirmed his injuries are non-life-threatening.

Evidence of shots fired was recovered from the scene.

Police say Figueroa died Thursday of his injuries.

Detectives are now investigating the incident as a homicide.

Police say one party involved has been identified as Carlos Leon, 31, of Springfield, MA. He was arrested by Springfield Police in conjunction with Waterbury Police Department’s ongoing investigation. Leon is awaiting extradition back to Waterbury.

Leon will be charged with:

Criminal attempt at murder,

Criminal use of a weapon,

Illegal discharge of a firearm,

Carrying a pistol without a permit,

Reckless endangerment

Illegal possession of weapons in a motor vehicle.

These charges are subject to change, due to the victim’s death.

Two other suspects are wanted in connection to Figueroa’s death:

Michael Laboy, 19, of Springfield, Massachusetts. Laboy is described as a “5’5, Hispanic male weighing 150 to 160 lbs.

Jose Soto, 24, of Springfield, Massachusetts. Soto is described as Hispanic male, “5’7′ and weighing 130 lbs.

Waterbury Police Department now holds arrest warrants for both Soto and Laboy. Both should be considered armed and dangerous.

This investigation remains active. Waterbury Police ask that anyone with information on either parties’ location contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.