$25k reward offered in search for missing 5-year-old girl from New Jersey

(WTNH) — The reward for information leading to the whereabouts of a 5-year-old girl missing from Cumberland County, New Jersey, has increased to $25,000.

Officials have been searching for missing 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez for five days now, according to ABC affiliate WABC.

The FBI is offering $5,000 in addition to a previously announced $20,000 collective reward.

An Amber Alert remains in effect.

Alavez was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black and white checkered long pants with a flower design and white sandals. Her dark-colored hair was in a ponytail.

Alavez was last seen in a Bridgeton park at around 5:00 p.m. Monday.

Police said a man led Alavez from the playground at the park to a red van with a sliding door and tinted windows. The man then allegedly fled with the girl.

Authorities say the man was seen wearing orange sneakers, red pants, and a black shirt at the time of the incident.

It is not known if the suspect knew the girl or her family.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Bridgeton Police at 856-451-0033.