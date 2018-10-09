Regional News

30-Hour Coffin Challenge being held at Six Flags New England on Saturday

AGAWAM, Mass. (WTNH) - Six contestants will confront their own fears when they compete in the 30-Hour Coffin Challenge at Six Flags New England over the weekend.

The amusement park announced that hundreds of people entered for the chance to spend 30 hours in a coffin.

These contestants come from all over New England, with two from Connecticut.

Carlos Mateo of Meriden and Stacy Wirzulis of Windsor will look to complete the challenge and win $300, two 2019 Gold Season Passes, two 2019 Dining Season Passes, two Fright Fest Passes for the haunted houses and the coffin!

The participants will be given ample breaks and meals will be provided.

The challenge begins on Saturday.

