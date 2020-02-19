3rd teen suspect in killing of Barnard student Tessa Majors turns himself in

Tessa Majors, 18, was stabbed to death while walking through a Manhattan park.

A third teenager surrendered Wednesday morning in the killing of Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors.

Luciano Lewis, 14, is being charged as an adult with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and second-degree robbery in the fatal stabbing, officials announced Wednesday.

This marked the arrest of the final teen suspected of involvement in Majors’ death.

Another 14-year-old boy, Rashaun Weaver, was charged on Saturday as an adult in the killing.

Majors, 18, was stabbed to death on Dec. 11 in upper Manhattan’s Morningside Park, just off the campus of Columbia University, which sits next to Barnard.

The college student tried to fight back when the three teenagers tried to rob her, officials said.

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance said Majors’ last words were “Help me! I’m being robbed.”

A 13-year-old was previously charged with aiding the attack and is awaiting a March trial in family court.

Weaver faces two counts of murder in the second degree — one count of intentional murder and the other a felony murder — and multiple counts of robbery, police announced Saturday.

Weaver and Lewis are both due in court on Wednesday.