8 hurt in consecutive I-95 rollover crashes near RI/CT border

HOPKINTON, R.I. (WPRI/WTNH) — Three vehicles rolled over Sunday in two separate but related crashes on I-95 in Hopkinton, though Rhode Island State Police say no one was seriously hurt.

The first crash took place around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Exit 1. Two northbound vehicles collided in the right lane, police said, causing both to veer through the left lane, hit the center barrier, and roll over.

At the first scene, at least six emergency vehicles and State Troopers are on the scene. In a video sent in by News 8 viewer Nancy, two small white sedans can be seen flipped upside down and fire crews tending to several victims.

The two drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Crash, Left lane blocked on I-95 NB at Exit 2 (Hopkinton/Hope Valley) in Hopkinton — RIDOTNews (@RIDOTNews) July 12, 2020

The crash backed up traffic on the highway and a short time later, police said a vehicle in the right lane failed to stop and rear-ended another vehicle, causing the first vehicle to roll over and the second vehicle to hit a third in the left lane.

Six people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries following the second crash, police said.

Rollover crash on I-95NB at RI border – 071220 – credit Nancy via Reportit

Rollover crash on I-95NB at RI border – 071220 – credit Nancy via Reportit

Second rollover crash on I-95NB at RI border – 071220 – credit Nancy via Reportit

The highway has since fully reopened.