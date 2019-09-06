UPDATE: AMBER ALERT for 3-year-old from Riverhead, NY cancelled, mother still at large

(WTNH) — An Amber Alert that was issued for a 3-year-old girl from Riverhead, New York, has been cancelled.

Vanessa Tennant-Mitchell was found safe, according to the Southampton Town Police Department. The Amber Alert was initially issued Friday morning.

ABC affiliate WABC reports Patchita Tennant a.k.a Patricia, 42, allegedly shot 46-year-old Andrew Mitchell during a domestic dispute at a home on Pleasure Drive, and then left with their 3-year-old daughter, Vanessa.

Patchita Tennant, 42, SUSPECT

Patchita is still wanted in the shooting, according to WABC. Patichita was last seen wearing a gray sweatsuit.

Police believe Patchita is driving a Grey SUV Hyundai Santa Fe with NY license plate number HUS7151. Patchita was last seen traveling on Pleasure Drive after the alleged shooting.

WABC said Mitchell was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, but is expected to survive.

He was conscious and alert at the time, police told WABC, and had said that the mother of his child had shot him.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Southampton Town Police Department at 866-697-262.