Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old girl possibly abducted in Springfield, Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WTNH)– Police in Springfield, Massachusetts have issued an Amber Alert for an 11-year-old girl who was possibly abducted on Wednesday afternoon.

Police are searching for 11-year-old Charlotte Moccia, who was last seen being forced into a car at 1:26 p.m. at Princeton at Amherst Streets.

MSP assisting @SPD_HQ in possible abduction of Charlotte Moccia, seen here, age 11, last seen being forced into a car at 1:26 p.m. at Princeton at Amherst streets. Charlotte is white w/long brown hair, approximately 4'2" tall & 60 lbs. If seen call 911. Tweet 1 of 3. pic.twitter.com/XV13kF6PeU — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 15, 2020

Moccia was returning home from Hampden Charter School. She is described as being 4’2″ tall and weighing 60 lbs. with long brown hair.

Police are treating this as a possible abduction because they say that the investigation suggests that a man forced her into an older dark blue Honda that may have been driven by a woman.

Investigation suggests black male forced Charlotte into an older dark blue Honda, possibly a Civic w/tinted windows, no front plate & distinctive rims. Car may have been being driven by a white or light-skinned Hispanic female. Images are of actual car. If seen call 911. https://t.co/CRc3ee7syu pic.twitter.com/kvsiwcMily — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 15, 2020

Moccia may be wearing a white jacket, khaki pants, and a dark shirt that may have the logo Hampden Charter School on it. She may also have a school issued laptop with her.

Here is a clearer picture of the car. pic.twitter.com/FNwwcHQ7AR — Ryan Walsh (@PIO_SPD) January 15, 2020

Anyone with information is urged to call 9-1-1.