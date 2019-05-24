American Kennel Club paying tribute to combat canine “Stubby the War Dog”

Breaking News
The American Kennel Club’s “Museum of the Dog” is paying tribute to a World War I combat canine from Connecticut!

The museum in New York unveiled a bronze statue of “Sergeant Stubby the War Dog” on Thursday.

More than a century ago, Stubby served as the unofficial mascot of the 102nd infantry unit in ‘The Great War.’

He belonged to a new haven soldier who found Stubby as a stray.    

Stubby’s efforts earned him multiple decorations, including a medal from France.

