Authorities have recovered the body of Kennedy Townsend’s missing daughter, search still on for grandson

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WTNH) — Authorities in Maryland have recovered the body of missing person Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, 40, Monday.
McKean was the daughter of former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend.
McKean went missing with her son on a canoe paddle in the Chesapeake Bay April 2.
Authorities confirmed they found McKean’s body Monday around 5:30 p.m. 2.5 miles south of her mother’s reidence, in 25 feet of water.
The search is still on for her son, Gideon McKean, 8.
Maryland Natural Resources Police released this statement about the discovery and the continued search Monday:
After a days-long search that involved aviation and underwater imaging sonar technology, authorities recovered missing person, Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, on April 6th at approximately 5:31 pm. Assisting agency, Charles County Dive and Rescue located Mckean deceased in 25 feet of water and about 2.5 miles south of her mother’s residence in Shady Side, Md. where the canoe was launched. The Maryland Natural Resources Police confirmed the identity as Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean.
The Maryland Natural Resources Police will resume search operations tomorrow to continue searching for her son, Gideon McKean.– Maryland Natural Resources Police