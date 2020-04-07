Authorities have recovered the body of Kennedy Townsend’s missing daughter, search still on for grandson

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 12: David McKean, Maeve Kennedy Townsend Mckean and family attend the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Hosts 2019 Ripple Of Hope Gala & Auction In NYC on December 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Pont/Getty Images for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WTNH) — Authorities in Maryland have recovered the body of missing person Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, 40, Monday.

McKean was the daughter of former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend.

McKean went missing with her son on a canoe paddle in the Chesapeake Bay April 2.

Authorities confirmed they found McKean’s body Monday around 5:30 p.m. 2.5 miles south of her mother’s reidence, in 25 feet of water.

The search is still on for her son, Gideon McKean, 8.

Maryland Natural Resources Police released this statement about the discovery and the continued search Monday: