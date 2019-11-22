1  of  2
Autistic Rhode Island man opens coffee shop, forges his own path as business owner

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

RHODE ISLAND (WTNH) — A young Rhode Island man with autism now owns a coffee shop.

Michael Coyne struggled to find a job, so he took business classes and opened his own business less than two weeks ago.

The shop has quickly become a haven for families of people with disabilities.

“We’ve had parents come in with tears in their eyes with hope that their young people will eventually be accepted into the community”

– Sheila Coyne, Michael’s mother

“I actually enjoy it a lot. I thought I would hate it, but I enjoy it.”

– Michael Coyne

Coyne says he wants to hire others with special needs to show that people with disabilities are hard workers, too.

