Autistic Rhode Island man opens coffee shop, forges his own path as business owner

RHODE ISLAND (WTNH) — A young Rhode Island man with autism now owns a coffee shop.

Michael Coyne struggled to find a job, so he took business classes and opened his own business less than two weeks ago.

The shop has quickly become a haven for families of people with disabilities.

“We’ve had parents come in with tears in their eyes with hope that their young people will eventually be accepted into the community” – Sheila Coyne, Michael’s mother

“I actually enjoy it a lot. I thought I would hate it, but I enjoy it.” – Michael Coyne

Coyne says he wants to hire others with special needs to show that people with disabilities are hard workers, too.