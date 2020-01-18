Basketball Hall of Fame temporarily closes for renovations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Massachusetts is closing to the public for nearly two months in early February for the final phase of a $23 million renovation project.

The Springfield facility’s interactive Jerry Colangelo Court of Dreams will be fully redeveloped during the closure. The Hall of Fame said in a statement that as part of the project the second floor will be deconstructed for a full transformation.

The renovation includes the refurbishment of the hall’s dome, the addition of new technology and visitor experiences.

The Hall of Fame will be closed to visitors from Feb. 3 until March 25.