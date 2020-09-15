Big E Food-To-Go drive-thru event returns Sept. 22, running through Oct.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WTNH) — The Big E Food-To-Go Drive-Thru event featuring authentic Big E fair fan food favorites returns to Springfield, Massachusetts Tuesday, Sept. 22!

Fair organizers say after a large social media response following their first drive-thru Taste of the Big E event back in June, they created a more “user-friendly” drive-thru that includes tickets and timed entry reservations.

They say the time slot process will reduce traffic and provide shorter wait times for guests.

RELATED: A Taste of The Big E drive-thru fair food preview to take place the final weekend of June

“All vendors are the same folks our fair patrons return each year to see and count on to provide top quality, innovative, fun, authentic fair foods they developed specifically for The Big E. Each week, Tuesday through Sunday, the Drive-Thru will feature three different vendors who will bring their iconic Big E foods to the grounds,” organizers say.

There is a $5 per vehicle entry fee and reservations for time slots must be made online in advance. Guests may secure as many time slots as they wish per week.

Local and state COVID-19 guidelines will be strictly enforced for visitors, employees, and vendors while on the grounds. Social distancing and mask-wearing will be required.

Only 50 cars/h within two-hour time slots will be registered each day. The event is only open to standard passenger vehicles. Pedestrians, bikes, motorcycles, busses, RVs, ect… will not be allowed.

Just like their event in June, guests must remain in their vehicles at all times and wear face masks or coverings when ordering and accepting food.

The event is sponsored by Westfield Bank and runs Sept. 22-27, Sept. 29-Oct. 4, Oct. 6-11, and Oct. 13-18. The hours of operation are Tues. to Thurs., 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fri., 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sat. & Sun., 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information and tickets: www.TheBigE.com