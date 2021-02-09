Big Y donates $90,000 to local breast cancer groups in Conn., Mass. from October fundraiser

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WTNH) — Big Y, with the help of its customers, has raised over $90,000 to bring awareness to breast cancer during October 2020.

The supermarket chain announced Tuesday that it donated the funds to over 30 breast cancer organizations across Connecticut and Massachusetts.

31 breast cancer organizations, 13 in Conn. and 18 in Mass., have received $90,496 through Big Y’s “Partners of Hope” campaign.

Donations came from a portion of customer purchases from the floral, produce, and butcher departments, as well as purchases of specific products from a variety of participating brands. Also, the chain’s pharmacy donated $5 for every flu shot given during October.

The following healthcare systems and medical groups benefitted from Big Y’s donation:

Since 2007, Big Y has raised over $2 million to support local breast cancer initiatives.