Body found in Connecticut River confirmed to be missing 12-year-old Massachusetts body

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After a search that has lasted more than two months, the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office has confirmed that the body of 12 year-old Aiden Blanchard has been found.

Blanchard’s body was discovered on the Connecticut River between the North End and Memorial Bridges on Wednesday morning.

In an email sent to 22News, DA’s office spokesperson Jim Leydon said Blanchard’s body was taken to the Hampden County Medical Examiner’s Office, where he was positively identified. In the email, Blanchard was referred to as the victim of a drowning.

Blanchard disappeared on February 5, having last been seen walking in the Willimansett area of Chicopee, near Old Field Road. Search and rescue teams had returned to both the Connecticut and Chicopee rivers many times to search for Blanchard, with the search having been extended as far south as Suffield, Connecticut.

The Chicopee Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office are continuing to investigate the case.

DA Anthony Gulluni is offering his sympathies to Blanchard’s family.