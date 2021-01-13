Boston Bruins, Boston University to honor Travis Roy with helmet emblem this season

FILE— In this April 15, 2015, file photo, former Boston University hockey player Travis Roy poses in his apartment in downtown Boston. Roy, who was paralyzed 11 seconds into his first game and went on to be a motivational speaker and advocate for the disabled, has died. He was 45. The BU athletic department confirmed his death in a statement posted on Facebook. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

(WTNH) — The National Hockey Leagues’ Boston Bruins announced Wednesday they, along with Boston University’s men’s and women’s hockey teams, will be honoring American college ice hockey player Travis Roy by wearing an emblem representing him on their helmets for the 2020-2021 season.

The emblem on the helmets will feature Travis’s initials and the number 24, the number he wore for Boston University.

Photo: NHL/Boston Bruins

Roy was a college hockey player for Boston University who was paralyzed from the neck down as a result of a 1995 injury. It happened just 11 seconds into his first shift as a freshman forward for BU’s hockey team.

Since then, it became his life mission to help spinal cord injury survivors and their families through the Travis Roy Foundation.

In 2015, 20 years after his injury, the Boston Bruins signed Roy for a one-day contract, in which he wore a Bruins jersey and dropped the ceremonial puck before the game against Tampa. The Bruins also made a $50,000 donation to Roy’s foundation.

Roy died at the age of 45 in October 2020 from “complications of being a quadriplegic for 25 years,” a spokesperson told BU.

BU is also holding an apparel sale with the special emblem printed on the shirts, and the proceeds will go toward the Travis Roy Foundation.